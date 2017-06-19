Coach Tasks Board On Sports Dev

A Judo coach Catherine Ewa- Ekuta, has advised the new board of the Nigeria Judo Federation to give adequate attention to the development of sports at the grassroots.

Ewa-Ekuta, who is with the Akwa Ibom Government, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

She said repositioning the sport should be the major focus rather than just qualifying the country for the 2020 Olympic Judo event.

“I’m an Olympian and going to the Olympics was not really fun for me because there were things I lacked as an athlete.

“So right now, for us not to feature in the Olympics shows that we are lacking a lot of things.

“It has gotten to a stage in Judo that where you don’t have adequate competitions to qualify and get points, you cannot qualify for Olympics.

“So, developing the sport is not something that we can do individually; it’s something that the government and private organisations need to work closely to achieve.

“They have to come in and support Judo because right now you have to attend grand slams and grand prix; they’ve set up so many agenda, all of which you have to pass through to get to the Olympics.

“And in Nigeria we don’t have such exposure; we don’t have the financial wherewithal.

“So I think for we not going to the Olympics has put us in an advantaged position to know that we are lacking in some aspects of the game.

“So, Olympics should not be our target now; our target now should be how to qualify for the Olympics, not just qualify but go there and create an impact.’’

The 2013 All Africa Games gold medallist urged stakeholders to support the new board of the federation.

Tidesports source gathered that Timothy Nisirim was re-elected to steer the affairs of body.