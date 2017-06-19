Cleric Tasks Journalists On Objectivity, Peace

The Director of Social Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, has urged journalists to uphold objectivity and balance in their reports in order to promote unity and peace in the country.

Achi, made this call while speaking with newsmen last Friday in Enugu.

He said that a well-balanced and objective reportage was needed to promote a peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians.

The cleric noted that with open dialogue, accurate reports and communication among the people, fractions and disagreement would be minimal.

“For our hardworking journalists, we urge you to uphold the principles of objectivity and balance of reports always.

“These two noble tenets always engender peace in the community and the society at large.

“Looking at the society now, journalists should help us to get out of the present challenges we are facing”.

The cleric, however, said that the Church would continue to pray for the safety of journalists, as they continued the task of carrying out their duty for the good of the society.

He admonished journalists to have the courage to stand out for the truth and peace at all times in the interest of the country,” he said.