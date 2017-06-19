Assembly Plans New Law On Environment

Two major events dominated the activities of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) in Port Harcourt last week.

The events were a two-day Port Harcourt Environmental Summit, and a plenary session.

The summit was held last Tuesday and Wednesday respectively by the Assembly Committee on Environment in conjunction with the State Ministry of Environment and Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) in Port Harcourt.

In his welcome address, the House Committee Chairmen on Environment, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo said the Summit was aimed amongst others to prepare a policy framework that would be presented to the State House of Assembly as a bill for enactment into law.

Ahiakwo also explained that the summit themed: “Our Environment, Our Heritage; Environmental Sustainability in Rivers State, A Right For All”, also aimed at addressing environmental devastation of Rivers Sate, oil and gas pipeline vandalism in Niger Delta.

The lawmaker further explained that the summit would also address the issue of the multinational corporations and the politics of environmental sustainability in Nigeria, the application of environmental laws to the pollution of the Niger Delta, and adapting a working curriculum on environmental safety and sustainable development in Rivers State owned schools.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani had called on participants to direct attention to a multi-dimensional approach to the remediation, preservation and sustenance of environment through safe economic and industrial practices, provision of treatment plants for industrial effluents, legislation and enforcement of appropriate legal instruments and the maintenance of a green environment.

The two-day summit attracted dignitaries including captains of industries, academics, politicians, traditional rulers, multinational companies and diplomats from different communities amongst others.

Last Thursday, the Assembly held a plenary session, where two commissioners and a permanent secretary were invited to explain the activities of abattoirs in the use of tyres for meat burning in the state.

Those who appeared before the house were the Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Roseline Konya, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Oninim Jack and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs. Caroline Wali.

Presiding, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani said the commissioners were invited to tell the House their level of implementation of the law on the activities of abattoirs especially the use of tyres in burning meat for consumption.

The Speaker said the meeting was aimed at preparing a frame work that would serve as a bill for the repealing of the law on abattoir in the state.

Also at the plenary, the House declined to attend to the representatives of the Managing Director of Halliburton Energy Services led by one Engr Ferdinald Abarah over the alleged systematic marginalisation of Rivers indigenes in the company.

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani, who expressed the level of negligence by company, threatened that the assembly will issue a warrant of arrest on the MD, if he refused to appear in the House by its next plenary.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State House Assembly summoned the managing Director of Halliburton energy services over an alleged systematic marghinalisation of Rivers indigene in the company.

The company’s Chief executive has repeatedly turned down the Assembly’s invitation, sending a representative to appear before it, an act the lawmakers described as insubordination to the State Government.

Enoch Epelle