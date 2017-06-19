Arewa Youth’s Quit Notice: NDYC Sues For Caution

As national outrage continues to trail the quit notice issued to Nigerians of the South East extraction living and doing businesses in the North, by Coalition of Northern Youths, a youth group in the Niger Delta has called for caution.

The group, Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), which spoke to The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt condemned the action of the northern youths.

Its National co-ordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, said it was unfortunate that youths in the north would be making utterances which are secessionist at a time Nigerians were working as one to find lasting solutions to the diverse socio-political challenges confronting the nation.

“We wish to call on the northern youths behind the call, to be cautious of their utterances. We also wish to advise elders and youths from other parts of the country to be cautious of their reactions and utterances”, he said.

Ogba said, “as a free citizen of the country the constitution protects you to live and do legitimate business in any part of the country, just as in your own native home”.

“Everywhere is home to any Nigerian”, he said and stressed the need for Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or any differences, not to make careless remarks that could further aggravate the situation.

The NDYC leader reminded youths of the country of the challenges ahead, saying it takes maturity and wisdom to saddle the responsibility as future leaders.

“Therefore, think of unity of the nation, think of peace and think of the beauties and potentialities derivable from the diverse cultures and economic potentials and not how to cause divisions that can lead to disintegration”, he advised.

Chris Oluoh