Analyst Urges Unity Among Nigerian Ethnic Groups

A public affairs analyst  in Rivers State, Mr. Chuka Nwaribe has sued for unity among Nigerian ethnic and regional  groups.
Nwaribe, who spoke in an exclusive interview  with  The Tide in Port Harcourt  said that the  current   divisive  tendencies  across the  country will not do any individual or ethic group any good.
He said that God did not make  mistake by putting people of diverse ethnic groups and  religions together, stressing that,  this situation  should be used to strengthen the country and not to divide  it.
“God did not   make mistakes by putting us together  as a nation”.
“All these calls for these  groups to leave certain parts of the country is rubbish” he said.
Nwaribe also called  on the president to heed the advice  of the House of  representatives to revisit the Jonathan constitutional conference report which   seeks to entrench some aspect of true federalism  in the country.
He argued  that for  Nigeria to  move forward, the power of the central government must be reduced and the regions  given  more powers to control some aspects of their autonomy.
Nwaribe  also condemned what he described as the continous marginalization of the minorities of the south south region of Nigeria,  stressing that, the region which is  producing  the bulk of the nation’s resources deserved better treatment.

