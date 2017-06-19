Analyst Urges Unity Among Nigerian Ethnic Groups

A public affairs analyst in Rivers State, Mr. Chuka Nwaribe has sued for unity among Nigerian ethnic and regional groups.

Nwaribe, who spoke in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that the current divisive tendencies across the country will not do any individual or ethic group any good.

He said that God did not make mistake by putting people of diverse ethnic groups and religions together, stressing that, this situation should be used to strengthen the country and not to divide it.

“God did not make mistakes by putting us together as a nation”.

“All these calls for these groups to leave certain parts of the country is rubbish” he said.

Nwaribe also called on the president to heed the advice of the House of representatives to revisit the Jonathan constitutional conference report which seeks to entrench some aspect of true federalism in the country.

He argued that for Nigeria to move forward, the power of the central government must be reduced and the regions given more powers to control some aspects of their autonomy.

Nwaribe also condemned what he described as the continous marginalization of the minorities of the south south region of Nigeria, stressing that, the region which is producing the bulk of the nation’s resources deserved better treatment.