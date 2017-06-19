Air Peace Acquires 13th Aircraft, Expects More

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has given its expansion project a push with the arrival in Lagos of one of its newly acquired aircraft.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, said in a statement that the aircraft, a Boeing 737-300, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 12.30pm on Friday.

Onyema said it was part of the airline’s plan to expand its fleet to 22 aircraft, adding that it was the 13th aircraft acquired in less than three years of its commercial flight operations.

He said Air Peace was committed to investing in equipment and services that make travelling more comfortable, convenient and seamless for the flying public.

Onyema said :”The arrival of our newest aircraft underscores the depth of our resolve to make a huge difference in the Nigerian aviation industry.

“We are matching our huge expansion project with the right equipment and people to ensure the delivery of the best flight services to our valued guests.

“In a couple of weeks, more B737, B777 and Embraer 145 jets will be joining to increase our growing fleet to 22. We are ready and determined to cover more Nigerian cities with our Embraer jets.

“We will also deploy more B737 aircraft to strengthen our regional operations which we started with our first flight into Accra-Ghana on February 16.”

According to him, the airline will soon launch more routes in the West Coast of Africa, including Lome, Abidjan, Douala, Dakar and Niamey.

“We are doing everything to give our esteemed guests the best long-haul flight experience with our B777 aircraft.

“ With God on our side and with the support of our valued guests, we are sure of delivering a whole new experience on the London, Atlanta, Dubai, Mumbai, Guangzhou-China and South Africa routes soon,” he said.