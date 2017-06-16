Wike’s Feats In Governance Excite Emeh …As Opobo People Celebrate Gov

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been commended for recording another milestone and demonstrating his love for his people in particular, and the overall development of Rivers State by urging the United States of America to open a visa office in Port Harcourt.

The commendation was made by former Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, in a chat with newsmen at the banquet held in honour of US Ambassador to Nigeria in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Chief Emeh, who noted that the governor’s request was a further demonstration that he was a politician with a large heart, and a nationalist, considering that the visa office will not only serve Rivers State but will also cater for applicants from the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The former Commissioner for Transport called on Rivers people to continue to reciprocate the unparallel achievements of the governor and give him support.

It would be recalled that Wike, at a reception held in honour of the United States Ambassador, Mr William Symington and his team had passionately requested for the establishment of a US visa office in Port Harcourt, stressing that such decision by the US office will in no small measure reduce the sufferings of applicants in this region in going to Abuja and Lagos for visa interviews.

Wike also told the visiting Ambassador of the United States of America that a visa office in Port Harcourt will not only yield income to the United States but will also strengthen relationships between the US and the oil rich Rivers State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Emeh, a political strategist and lawyer invited people from all walks of life to come and live, as well as do business in Rivers State, assuring that the Wike-led administration has created an enabling environment for investors to do lawful and profitable business in the state.

He described stories of insecurity in the state as exaggerated, and sponsored by opposition politicians to discredit the Peoples Democratic Party-led government under Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State, insisting that the alleged insecurity only exists in the evil imagination of misguided politicians.

In a related development, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has told 97 new decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who were in his Port Harcourt residence to declare their support for Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State that the governor was running an all inclusive administration.

The political strategist assured the new decampees that they will be treated as equal stakeholders in the PDP, adding that a formal reception will be arranged for them in the next couple of weeks.

Earlier, spokesperson for the decampees, Elder Ezekiel Oko-Jaja, had thanked Chief Emeh Glory Emeh for the warm reception, and promised to be loyal to the leadership of the party in the state.

Meanwhile, residents of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area have said that the administration of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is worth celebrating.

They said this to newsmen at Opobo Town while expressing their happiness over the numerous developmental achievements of the governor, maintaining that a study to assess Wike’s performance in two years revealed that it surpassed what former All Progressives Congress (APC) led-administration bequeathed to the people in eight years.

A university lecturer, Dr. Charlton Reuben Pepple, said that Rivers State under Wike has been transformed in every facets of the economy.

He enumerated the achievements that were on ground, saying, “it is heart-warming that the yearnings and aspirations of Rivers people have been met with the people-oriented policies and programmes of his administration.”

In his contribution, a youth leader and President General of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in the state, the United Brothers’ of Opobo Kingdom (UBOK), Hon. Mike Fubara, affirmed his group’s confidence that Wike will fulfill his promise to transform all sectors and provide jobs for the people of Rivers State before the end of the first tenure on May 29, 2019.

He further advised Rivers people not to relent in their support to the administration, in its quest to reposition the state.

Bethel Toby