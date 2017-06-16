‘Why We Organised PH Environmental Summit’

The Rivers State House of Assembly says it held the Environmental Summit to prepare a policy framework that would facilitate the amendment of the State environmental laws to be proactive in addressing the new environmental challenges in the state.

The Chairman, Assembly Committee on Environment, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo disclosed this in his opening remarks at the 1st Port Harcourt Environmental Summit of the State House of Assembly held last Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the summit is aimed amongst others objectives, to prepare a policy framework that would be presented to the House as a bill for enactment into law.

The summit with the theme: “Our Environment, our Heritage: Environmental Sustainability in Rivers State, a right for all,” is to adapt a working curriculum on environmental safety and sustainable development in Rivers State government owned schools.

He said the summit would also trigger positive collaboration and partnership for the execution of critical environmental projects in Rivers State and indeed the geo-political region of Niger Delta.

In his goodwill message, the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah appealed to companies operating in the state, communities, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the general public to support the governments programmes in bringing about a cleaner environment, where waste disposal and the rules governing it would be fully adhered to.

He further urged the general public to participate in preserving the state environment, that would be eco-friendly to sustainable environment to attract investors into the state.

Enoch Epelle