Union Urges RSG To Clear Workers’ Promotion Arrears

The leadership of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Rivers State chapter, has urged the state government to clear the backlog of workers’ promotion arrears in the state.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Wednesday, the State Chairman of JPSNC, Comrade Chukwu Emecheta, said there is the urgent need for the state government to clear the accumulated promotion arrears of workers in the state.

Emecheta said that the workers deserve better treatment from the government in all its ramifications and wondered why the government has failed to implement the payment of the promotion arrears of the workers over the years.

He stressed that many workers in the state have been stagnated on one salary level and step despite promotion to new grade over a long period.

The labour leader said that the greatest happiness of the workers is when they are promoted on merit to a new grade levels with commensurate salary and not stagnation, adding that promotion would encourage more productivity in the service.

He stated that the Union had on several occasions appealed to the head of service to impress it upon the government to pay the promotion arrears of the workers to ensure that one of their cardinal welfare mantra is taken care of but such appeals have not elicited any positive response.

Emecheta reiterated the determination of the union to ensure that the welfare of the workers is given priority attention by the government without further delay.

He stated that some workers are due for promotion this year 2017 but their promotion arrears for their last promotion of three to four years ago have not yet been implemented.

He, however, added that despite the challenges, workers in the public service of the government would continue to support the government in its policies formulation.

Philip Okparaji