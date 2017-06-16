UNEP Urges Patience Over Ogoni Clean Up

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has called on Ogonis and other stakeholders to exercise patience as the Federal Government and its partners were working round the clock to speed up Ogoni clean-up process.

The Resident Coordinator, UNEP Nigeria, Edward Kallou, made the plea when he led a delegation of the organisation and the National Oil Spill Detection Remediation Agency (NOSDRA) teams, on inspection visit of Ogoni land to ascertain the level of work done on the implementation of the UNEP report recommendations on Ogoniland hydrocarbons pollution.

Speaking at a contaminated site in Kwawa community, Khana Local Government Area, used by HYPREP for the training of personnel for the clean-up, Kallou, said the process had commenced, and urged Ogoni people to be patient, as the process was a technically complex one.

Kallou stated that the remediation process involved technical approaches that needed a lot of time to be achieved, saying “There are two conclusions I want to draw in my visit. This is a very technical investment; it is not a rural type of investment where you are going to see houses built within a short period of time.

“My appeal is patience, to ensure that the required technical needs are met, and to ensure that at the end of the clean-up, it is properly done.

“The beneficiary communities or the affected areas are looking up to ascertain what the critical outputs of this investment are, but the project is on. It needs to be given time to ensure that the technical aspect of the work is done properly.

“My advice to the project coordinator is to look at a diversified approach with a rural development focus within the project itself that can be delivered in a short term,” he advised.

It would be recalled that the clean-up activity and restoration of impacted sites in Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme local government areas of Rivers State, estimated to gulp over $1billion, will continue over the next 30 years, according to the UNEP report recommendation.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, last February, disclosed that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), would contribute $1billion for the clean-up, explaining that the payment would be made in five instalments of $200 million yearly.