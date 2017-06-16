THE STATES

Bauchi

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State is to travel to Saudi Arabia to check his health, Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bello Ilelah said last Tuesday.

In a terse statement issued to all media organisations in Bauchi, copy of which mas made available to newsmen, Ilelah said the governor would be away for 17 days, during which his deputy, Malam Nuhu Gidado, would act as the state’s Chief Executive.

“His Excellency, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar Esq, Governor of Bauchi, will undertake a medical trip to Saudi Arabia, from Tuesday, 13th June, 2017, to Friday, 30th June, 2017.

During his absence, His Excellency, Nuhu Gidado , Deputy Governor , will act as the Governor,” said Ilelah.

Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti lastTuesday sentenced 31-year-old Okunola Matthew to five years imprisonment for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Idowu Ayenimo, however, sentenced him without an option of fine.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, had earlier told the Court that the accused, and others still at large, committed the offence on May 30, at about noon at Ureje area in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the accused, and others still at large, did break and entered the house of five tenants on the same date, time and place.

FCT

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, last Tuesday fixed November 21 to hear a motion filed by 110 disengaged lecturers of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain an appeal filed by the school.

The school is appealing a judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, that ordered it to pay N2.6 billion to the 110 members of staff, whose appointments were terminated in 1999.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to the disengaged staff, Mr Femi Adedeji, told the court that the matter was for hearing of their motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

He, however, said that he was surprised that ABU’s counsel, Mr Aliemeke Ewere was absent in court.

Gombe

Gombe State Ministry of Health has appealed to the general public to come out en masse and donate blood to those in dire need, to commemorate the World Blood Donor Day 2017.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Kennedy Ishaya, made the appeal in Gombe on Tuesday while speaking to newsmen.

Report says that World Health Organisation (WHO) has set aside, June 14 of every year as World Blood Donor Day.

The event was first commemorated in 2004 to raise awareness on the need for safe blood, and to thank donors for their voluntary sacrifice.

‘’I want people to know that it is important to donate blood because there are sick people in hospital beds, who are in dire need of blood, especially pregnant women.

Kaduna

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade has advised officers and men of the division to be diligent and professional in carrying out their jobs.

Oyebade made the call when he opened a one-week training for Finance and Account personnel of the Division in Kaduna.

“ You Must do your job diligently and professionally and ensure efficiency and honesty in what ever you do so that no body will complain.

“Another thing you must take into cognisance is the importance of what you do in relation to national security, “ he said.

The GOC told the personnel to acquire skills in Information Communication Technology [ICT] for timely information management and effective discharge of their duties.

Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mohammed Garba says the state government has revived the Triumph newspapers to protect public interest.

Garba said in an interview with newsmen in Kano last Tuesday that the government had invested in new facilities and equipment for the paper to operate optimally.

“Modern equipment and facilities were installed by the State Government to revive the newspaper company to serve and protect the interest of the general public.

“We have taken serious measures to ensure that the company stands on its own to the extent that no one can jeopardise its functions for the next decades”, the Commissioner assured.

According to Garba, professional hands have been employed to handle the affairs of the company in the bid to provide readers correct information and happenings from around the world.

Katsina

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Katsina State Command, last Tuesday said it rescued 40 victims of human trafficking in Katsina State between January and May.

Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Mr Muhammed Rabiu, disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina.

He said the affected persons were apprehended while trying to cross Kongolon-Babban-Mutum border to Niger Republic on their way to Europe.

Rabiu said the victims, between 18 and 30 years, did not possess valid travelling documents.

According to him, the victims were arrested at different border checkpoints.

Kebbi

The District Head of Ambursa in Kebbi State, Alhaji Haruna Rasheed, last Tuesday doled out clothing materials to 500 indigent persons in his domain, ahead of the Sallah festival.

Rasheed who addressed the beneficiaries in Ambursa, said the donation was to bring succour and enable them celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr, coming up in less than two weeks.

“The donation has been an annual event for the past 15 years; it is aimed at bringing succour to the people to enable them celebrate the Sallah in happiness,” he said.

The district head appreciated his subjects for their support and loyalty, and advised them to use the remaining period of the Ramadan to pray for peace and unity of the country.

Lagos

A 43-year-old woman, Aminat Akande, last Tuesday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos, charged with distributing and selling unregistered cream and soaps.

Akande, who resides at No. 1, NTA St, Topa, Badagry, Lagos State, is standing trial on a three-count charge of importation, distribution and sale of unwholesome products.

She is being prosecuted by the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Akande, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Mr Umar Shamaki, told the court that the accused committed the offences on November 23, 2016 at Shop DO22, Ogun Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

Osun

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State last Tuesday remanded in prison a man, 21-year-old Toheeb Okunade, charged with hurling stones at a police inspector.

The Magistrate, Mr Olalekan Ijiyode, who gave the ruling, had refused the oral bail application by Mr Ben Adiereje, the defence counsel and directed that he should make a written application.

Ijiyode ordered the remand of the accused in prison pending his bail application.

Adiereje had asked the court to grant the accused bail on liberal terms, promising that he will not jump bail.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and arson brought against him.

Oyo

Oba Abdulganiy Adekunle of Iseyin, Oyo State, has said that Oyo State Government’s plan to establish an international “Aso-Ofi’’ market in Iseyin would boost industrial, economic and social lives of the town and its surroundings.

The traditional ruler who said this while addressing newsmen in his palace described the plan as a great one.

Adekunle said that the plan when materialised would transform the entire Oke-Ogun region of the state into an enviable commercial melting pot.

According to reports, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State had stated that the market would be established to promote and showcase ‘Aso-Ofi’ to the rest of the world.

He said that the market would also boost the sales of aluminum pots produced in Saki, earthen wares at Okeho and local soap at Ipapo areas of Oke-Ogun.

Sokoto

The University Graduates of Nursing Science Association of Nigeria (UGONSA), has commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for footing the medical bill of a cancer patient, Maryam Abubakar.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, made this known in a statement last Tuesday in Sokoto.

Abubakar, a member of the nurses association suffering from cancer of the liver, is due to undergo surgery in India.

Imam, in the statement said the association in a letter to Tambuwal, praised him for his ‘timely and invaluable support and assistance to save the life of Miss Abubakar’’.

“Our association and some kind-hearted Nigerians did their best within their limited capacity.

“The singular intervention of Sokoto State Government, under your able and altruistic leadership, earnestly made a crucial difference.