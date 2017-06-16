Tanker Drivers Begin Strike

Crisis in the distribution of petroleum products is imminent as the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch is set to begin strike, this weekend.

The PTD Chairman in Rivers State, Comrade Lucky Etuokwu, disclosed this in a telephone interview with The Tide, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.

Etuokwu said the only thing that could stop withdrawal of members’ services was if the government fixed the terrible spots on the roads leading to depots and tank farms in the state.

The union had repeatedly appealed to the Federal Government to fix the roads, describing them as death traps.

They listed such areas as Eleme Junction, Indorama Eleme Petrochemical Junction, C41 in Akpajo, all on East-West Road, as well as from Figrol to the former toll gate around Iriebe area of Port Harcourt-Aba Road.

Etuokwu explained that tanker drivers had lost lives and incurred damages to their trucks, including losing their products severally due to the deplorable condition of the roads

He lamented that if nothing was done, the union would have no option than to call on members to withdraw their services as the peak of the raining season was getting closer.

The NUPENG Chairman, Port Harcourt Zone, Comrade Charles Eleto, had equally appealed to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to prevail on the Federal Government to fix the roads affected to enable tanker drivers render uninterrupted services to the society.

Eleto, who commended Wike for his earlier efforts on the roads, urged him to do more towards improving on the condition of the roads.

Chris Oluoh