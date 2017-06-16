Stakeholder Calls For More Track Clubs

The founder, Making of Champions (MoC) Track Club, Lagos, Bambo Akani yesterday said that establishing more athletics clubs in the country was good for the sport’s development.

Akani made the assertion while reacting to the establishment of more athletics clubs as 03 Athletics Club, Lagos in an interview with newsmen.

Noting that 03 Club shared similar ideas with MoC, he said that establishing more clubs would further improve the standard of the sport.

He added that it would also be beneficial to athletes.

“I am not scared that more clubs are springing up, in fact, I am happy that more clubs are springing up. It is for the development of the sport and the athletes.

“It is all about discovering and nurturing future champions that will represent the country at future international meets,’’ he said.

Tidesports source gathered that MoC was established in 2013 due to Nigeria’s dismal performance at the 2012 London Olympics.

Tidesports source gathered also that MoC Track Club is the first in Nigeria to give athletes a platform where they can study in Nigerian schools and also compete at the same time.

MoC currently has three athletes enrolled at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), studying for various degrees from Chemical Engineering to Business Management.

It also has athletes studying at the Yaba College of Technology, University of Ibadan and University of Lagos with sponsorships from companies like Eroton Exploration and Production Company.