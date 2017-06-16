Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, celebrates making it to the second round of America’s Got Talent
Days ago, a video of Kechi Okwuchi’s sonorous performance at the America’s Got Talent made it to YouTube and brought viewers to tears (read here). The talented and resilient contestant of Nigerian descent, who survived the Sosoliso plane crash and flourished in spite of it, has now taken to her Instagram account to announce her success at the singing competition. She wrote:
”I made it to the next round!! Thank you @agt for this amazing opportunity God is ever faithful.
Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Celebrates
Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, celebrates making it to the second round of America’s Got Talent