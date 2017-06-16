RIWAMA Sacks Four Refuse Contractors …For Poor Performance

Irked by poor performance of service providers in waste disposal, the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has terminated the contracts of four refuse contractors in the state.

The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah, who made this known, yesterday, at a crucial meeting with service providers and other stakeholders at the agency’s headquarters, Rumueme, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, listed the service providers fired as Steve & Crescent Nigeria Limited in-charge of Ikwerre Road, Olu-Obasanjo and Abuja Bypass; and Numac Project, handling waste disposal along Aluu, SARS Road and Elikpokwuodu.

Two other service providers that received the RIWAMA hammer are Prudent Engineering, handling refuse evacuation around Eliozu, Rumunduru and East-West Road; and Passion Blade Nigeria Limited in-charge of Rukpokwu, Eneka Road and their environs.

Obuah, who spoke through the agency’s Director of Administration, Abraham Gobo, said the action of RIWAMA was meant to re-position the agency for efficient and effective waste management in the state.

The RIWAMA boss said indolent service providers have no place in the services of the agency, adding that the action of RIWAMA was designed to serve as a lesson to others.

He noted that service providers and all stakeholders in waste management had collective responsibility in making Rivers State clean, saying that the problem of waste disposal and the raining season cannot be enough reason for poor performance of some service providers.

He said RIWAMA was taking adequate steps to ensure that the environment was clean and healthy towards improving the living standard of the people in the state.

He reiterated that RIWAMA would continue to give people opportunity to serve the state diligently and contribute to its growth, but added that those who cannot add value to the system have no business being engaged.

The RIWAMA boss noted that dumping of wastes on the median of the roads remain illegal, and warned those indulging in such act to desist forthwith or face unpleasant consequences.

According to him, RIWAMA has put machinery in motion to identify areas within 200 metres interval to site receptacles towards enhancing waste disposal.

Obuah also advised road sweepers to live up to expectation even as he gave a one-month ultimatum to the distilling companies to tidy up their areas of operation, preparatory for movement to other areas of assignments.

On the issue of dump sites, he said RIWAMA has secured approval for additional dump sites on Igbo-Etche and Airport Roads.

While appealing to service providers to make use of the additional dump sites, Obuah also said RIWAMA would provide equipment to clear the roads to dump sites to facilitate easy movement of receptacle Vehicles to the sites.

Many service providers, who spoke at the meeting, stressed the need for effective monitoring teams, complained of indiscriminate dumping of wastes, radio jingles to create awareness for environmental discipline, enforcement of environment bye-laws and regulations, among others.

Sam Ovu-Eleonu