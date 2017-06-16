Reps Set Up Adhoc C’ttee On PIB

After a two-hour debate on three related bills to the Petroleum Industry Bill, otherwise known as the PIB, yesterday, members of the House of Representatives set up an adhoc committee to midwife the oldest bill in the National Assembly to fruition.

The three bills, which border on governance, host communities and regulatory frameworks passed second reading after a robust debate on each of the bills by members.

At the end of the debates, the presiding officer, Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, announced a 15-man ad-hoc committee to be headed by the Chief Whip of the House, Rep Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) in line with the tradition of the House that the whip must head such a committee.

Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, adjourned plenary for three weeks, to commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the 8th Assembly and Eid-El-Fitri festival.

Our correspondent reports that, both chambers of the 8th National Assembly marked the 2nd anniversary on Friday, 9th June, 2017, where past presiding officers and leaders of political parties were in attendance.

It is also expected that, Muslim faithful across the world would be celebrating the feast of Eid-El-Fitri on 25th and 26th June, 2017.

After the routine session, yesterday, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, moved for an adjournment which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate, therefore, adjourned plenary to Tuesday, 4th July, 2017, for legislative activities.