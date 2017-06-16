Pest Invasion Worries Zamfara Farmers

Farmers in Zamfara State have expressed concern over the invasion of pests, especially the caterpillars that destroy new germinating plants.

The Secretary of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Zamfara chapter, Alhaji Tanko Kura, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Gusau.

He explained that the pests had destroyed a lot of germinating plants in their farms across the state.

Kura said the caterpillars attack all kinds of plants such as millets, Guineacorn, Maize and Rice.

He said some farmers had to replant as most of the already germinating seedlings had been destroyed by the pests.

According to a farmer, Malam Yau Gurusu, the insects are destroying the plant massively from one farm to the other.

He appealed to the government to assist farmers with prompt aerial spray to kill the insects.

Similarly, Director, Produce Commodities, Marketing Board, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, said the pests were seen ten years ago in the state and called for prompt action to control the situation.

In his response, the Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture in the state, Alhaji Musa Raji, said the ministry was aware of the problem and measures are being put in place to address the situation.

He said sensitisation was already ongoing to educate farmers on control measures.