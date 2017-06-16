Nollywood Actor Urges Igbos To Return Home …As Pete Edochie Sues For Unity

Veteran Nollywood actor, Bobmanuel Udokwu has declared that it is high time Igbo people living outside Igbo land returned home to develop their home town. He made the declaration following the three -month ultimatum to Easterners to leave the North by the Arewa youths.

He said “Igbo people take their wealth to other tribes and develop the place, they are the only people that can go to other tribes, buy lands and transform them into roads and mansions whereas the reverse is the case when Igbo people share this country with those who come to Igbo land, you hardly see them buy a piece of land, talk of owning properties in Igbo land”.

“We accept them, live in peace with them and love them by giving them our food, water and every thing they need to keep life going.

I am asking my fellow Igbos to come back, let’s start doing good things at home, just come with a little let’s beautify our blessed Igbo land, he said.

In a related development, acclaimed Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie has noted that, the inability of the Igbos to fight for a common cause is because they are not united.

He stated this at the accession of his 70th birth day. The actor who hails from the South-East decried the decline in Igbo culture among his kinsmen.

Edochie said, “If you take a close look, you will notice that in the whole Nigeria the Igbo people are the ones very mad about speaking English. A Hausa boy will not great his father in English, a Yoruba person will not greet his / her father in English, but Igbo person will say good morning sir, instead of his local greeting”.

“Have you noticed that only Igbo people pray before eating kolanut? Why I am saying this is because, it is only the culture of Igbo that can unite them”, he advised his kinsmen to indoctrinate their children in the Igbo language and teach them to communicate in their local dialect.