Justice Wike Donates Wheelchairs To Less-Privileged

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor on behalf of the State Government and the Golden Jubilee Committee donated 10 wheelchairs, washing machine, a cooker , foodstuffs and cash gifts, to inmates of the compassion Centre for physically Challenged Children in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to the children of the home, Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike said: “We are here to celebrate the Golden Jubilee with you and support you, so that your Golden Jubilee would be memorable.”

She recognised the efforts of the administrators of the homes visited, saying that they are working to help the society develop by helping the less privileged.

The visit to the Priesthood Holy Charity Home brought to the fore the relevance of the Golden Jubilee visit by the Wife of the Rivers State Governor. The administrator of the home told a stunned audience that four days preceding the visit, the inmates were drinking “garri” .

She also donated foodstuffs to the home and brought smile to the faces of the inmates .

“I pray God will put you in positions where you will contribute meaningfully to Rivers State and do even greater works than some of us are doing now,” Justice Wike said.

The Rivers State Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Ukel Oyagiri represented the wife of the governor during the visits to other homes.

The other homes visited include: Home for the Elderly, Port Harcourt Remand Home, The Child Special School and Chesire Home, Port Harcourt.

Justice Wike also assured the administrators of the homes that she would continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure the sustenance of welfare to all the registered homes.