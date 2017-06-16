Immediate past president of Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali returned last Tuesday in Abuja as the President of the Federation, while F.A.B Adenekan emerged the Vice-President at the national sports federations elections.
Igali, who was the immediate-past president of the federation, got 43 votes in his own elections, while Adenekan emerged unopposed as the vice-president.
Other elected members include: Alber Atiwurcha, Zonal Representative (North-East) and Chinonye, Zonal Representative (South-East).
The rest are Christopher Amkpila, representing North-Central, and Habeeb Abubakar, representing North-West.
It would be recalled that Igali and Adenekan represented South-South and South-West respectively before contesting for the executive offices on the board.
Igali Returns As President Of Wrestling Federation
