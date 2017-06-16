Forbes Names Diddy World’s Highest Paid Celebrity

Sean ‘Diddy’ combs has emerged as top of Forbes annual list of the highest paid celebrities in the world with $130 million in earnings over the past 12 months, Combs edged out beyonce for the number one spot.

Forbes reports that there are three reasons behind the rapper and mogul’s climb. He sold one-third of his sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million, he has his lucrative Diago Ciroc Vodka partnership, and he put on his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Combs, wasn’t on last year’s list which was topped by Taylor Swift. She fell from the top spot to No 49 with $44 million earned over the past year. Beyonce made a huge jump from number 34 last year to this year’s number two ranking with $105 million earned.

Forbes attributed her meteoric rise to her formation world tour and the release of her visual album, ‘Lemonade’. Harry Potter, author J.K Rowling, Drake and Spanish soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Here are the full list of the top 10 celebrity earners in the world.

1. Sean Combs – $130 million

2.Beyonce’ Knowles -$105 million

3. J.K. Rowlings – $95 million

4. Drake -N94 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo -$93 million

6. The Weekend -$92 million

7. Howard Stem -$90 million

8. Cold Play -$88 million

9. James Patterson -$87 million

10. Lebron James -$86 million