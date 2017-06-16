Enugu Urges Investors To Package Palm Wine For Export

Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area in Enugu State has urged investors to come and package its palm wine, which it described as ‘‘a wonderful gift of nature,’’ for export.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Uwakwe Ezeja, said this in an interview with newsmen in Enugu last Tuesday.

Ezeja noted that the council had a lot of palm wine trees, adding that the council’s climatic condition was good to produce palm wine trees in the form of large plantations.

According to him, our palm wine is the best and tastiest in the country and by extension, the world over.

“We have thousands and thousands of these palm wine trees all around us in the council.

“However, we lack the financial muscle to harness it and showcase it to the rest of the world through export,’’ he said.

The chairman urged investors to come and invest in the packaging and exporting of this ‘‘wonderful gift of nature’’ in the council area.

“As a council, we are ready to assist investors to achieve their target as they explore the marketability and exportability of our tasty palm wine,’’ he said.

Ezeja noted that investors could also invest in farming, as the council remained one of the food baskets of Enugu State.

“Vast portions of our land are still fertile and remained virgin lands, to enhance agricultural produce.

“In short, no investment in agriculture and agro-allied investments in the council would ever be regretted,’’ he said.

According to reports that palm wine is rich in iron, zinc, amino acids, potassium and magnesium, as well as having vitamin B1, B2, B3, and B6, among others.

Palm wine has lots of health benefits; fresh or unfermented palm wine had been linked with improved vision, energy, as well as increased sperm count and breast milk production.