Davido Releases New Single, Fall

Davido has made good his promise to release both the album and video of his new single, ‘Fall’. The Nigerian-American Singer who recently engaged in a quarrel with Wizkid put out the teasers on his instagram account where he commands a record 4.1 million followers and Twitter, with 23 million followers.

As at 10.00am last Friday, the song had generated over 17,000 views with 1800 likes and 45 thumbs down. The danceable song is available on Apple iTune for just N200, the Video by Sony music entertainment international limited is also available on youTube.

Born in Atlanta-Georgia in November 1992, David Adedeji Adeleke, the rapper, Afro pop Singer, recording artiste, performer and record producer made his entrance into the Nigeria music industry in 2011 with his hit single “Dami-Duro”. He co-founded HKN music with his elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and has since produced songs for Naeto C, Skales, Tiwa Savage and Sauce Kid.

In April 2012, he signed an endorsement deal with MTN, Nigeria, he released his debut album Omo Baba Olowo in 2012.

In 2013, Davido partnered with Guiness Nigeria for the “Guiness World of More” concert. Between 2013 and 2015 Davido released the singles “Gobe’, One of a kind, “Skelewu”, ‘Aye’, Tchelete” (Goodlife) “ Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The sound” and “The Money” all part of the album “Baddest”.

In January 2016, Davido signed a record deal with Sony music, he started his own label, Davido Music World Wide (DMW) few months after signing with Sony. In July 2016, he signed a record deal with Sony’s RCA Records.