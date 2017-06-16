Daddy,Baby’s Bond: The Mother’s Role

What can mothers do to help nurture a deeper connection between baby and hubby? Here are five everyday ways to help daddy and baby bond… think diapers, dancing and more:

Give them their space

After spending nine months carrying your child and ‘baby watched’ her day and night, it is natural to think “Mother Knows Best”: about everything! It is important however for you to understand that there’s no need to hover around your husband suspiciously all the time, ready to rescue your baby if she gets fussy in dad’s arms. It may be tempting, especially if dad isn’t up to speed (as most moms believe). In doing this, you are likely to wear down your husband’s self-confidence, and the result is that your baby won’t get used to being comforted by her dad – which will leave you without a moment’s peace. Dads have a delightfully different way of relating to their babies – and their babies enjoy this difference. So (hey moms!) let them work things out on their own. It might be surprising (pleasantly) to find out all the fuss busters dads can muster up with absolutely no help from Mummy. When given freedom, dads may start to develop their own rituals with their babies, like soothing car rides or some special rock-a-bye baby song. These tips should help mom to get father and baby closer.

Help them get a little closer

Go shopping together for a sling-type carrier, which puts a baby close to her daddy (and doesn’t have a lot of complicated buckles and straps). Then encourage him to wear your baby in it often. This physical closeness is a very natural way for them to bond. This is a time when a dad can really shine. He can carry his baby around the house for some bonding time and exercise, while you take a nap or do something just for yourself.

Have Dad start from the bottom up

Your child will need thousands of diaper changes during the first few years, so why not make these hours count? Even just changing a few diapers a day is a great opportunity for bonding. Encourage your partner to view diaper changing as fun time with baby rather than simply a messy chore. You’ll have more success with this if you don’t scold him for doing it “wrong”. There may be a few messes at first, but in no time he’ll get it right.

Share feeding and sleep times

If you’re a combo-feeding family (as most Nigerians are) meaning both breast and bottle –encourage Dad to take bottle duty often. Got a formulae-drinking bundle? Try to split feedings evenly. Then remind him that feeding should not be (or at least shouldn’t always be) an opportunity to prop the baby and bottle in one arm while reading the paper or changing channels with the other. Let him see that a little bit of eye contact and some conversation (even a silly rhyme or some nonsense words) can go a long way.

Even if your baby is solely breastfed, your husband can get involved by adding the finishing touches. When she’s done dinning, Daddy can help with the burp exercise. Another idea: When she‘s finished nursing and is getting drowsy, ease her off your breast and into Daddy’s arms. Once she gets used to him putting her to sleep when she’ll be more likely to accept him comforting her back to sleep when she wakes up- and, later, when she loses a beloved toy or falls scrapes her knee.

Daddy dearest goes on night duty

Mommies be honest: No matter how tired you are, it’s not easy to convince a dad who works days to spend his nights awake with the baby – especially if you stay home. So strike a deal, during certain days of the week and weekends, let him feed and wean the baby at night. After all, the peace and quiet of night time is a great opportunity for a dad and his baby princess to connect, even if they are both half asleep.

Adapted from www.parenting.com

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi