CVR: Group Assures On Rural Dwellers’ Sensitisation

Ahead of the 2019 general elections in Rivers State, a political group, the New Age Network has pledged to step up its campaign on the importance of the on-going voters registration exercise in the rural areas.

National Coordinator of the Network, Mr. Isaiah Ubulom disclosed this during a courtesy call on the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr. Vincent Ake, in his office in Port Harcourt.

Ubulom who described the ownership of permanent voters card (PVC) as the legitimate rights of all Nigerians said that the campaign would prepare rural populace for the 2019 elections with a view to voting for Rivers State Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for a second term.

“We have agreed to educate the populace, mostly in rural areas, on the importance of the on-going INEC registration and validating their PVC’s which is their legitimate right and for them to get prepared come 2019 to deliver again our Golden Governor (Mr. Project) so he can continue his good work from where he stopped”.

He said that the network which had its members spread across the 23 local government areas was out to ensure good governance in the state and in the country.

Ubulom used the occasion to thank Governor Wike for the choice of Mr. Vincent Ake as the general manager of the Corporation and solicited the support of management to enable the group succeed.

Responding, Mr. Ake thanked them for pledging to campaign for Governor Wike’s re-election and assured them of the supports of the Corporation in areas of publicity.

He urged the organisation to sensitise the rural populace against the rising level of ignorance which he said was responsible for the number of anti-social activities in the rural areas.