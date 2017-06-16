Cult Activities, Impediment To Dev – Lawyer

A legal practitioner based in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr Ikechukwu Ake, says the crisis rocking the town has weakened development and crippled economic activities in the area.

Ake told newsmen in Omoku last Tuesday that the protracted crisis in the area was partly due to ‘insincerity on the part of stakeholders’

He said that stakeholders such as companies, politicians and the traditional institution had not shown enough sincerity in the face of the violence and criminality rocking Omoku.

Our correspondent reports that Omoku and neighbouring towns in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Council Area of Rivers State have been witnessing violent killings and criminal activities for more than two years.

The legal practitioner explained that the crisis in Omoku and its environs were partly a product of greed and inordinate desire for riches by the political class and the chiefs.

According to Ake, the situation has kept residents of Omoku in perpetual fear while business activities have gone comatose.

“Our once peaceful and commercially lively Omoku has become a dreaded zone; I think we all know the implication of such situation.

“Business activities are on low ebb, it is also difficult to record meaningful development in such an environment where violence is the order,’’ he said.

He called on the government to ensure that those who contravened the law were brought to book no matter how highly placed and connected they might be.

Ake said that the violence and criminality in Omoku would ebb the moment their perpetrators are aware of sure consequences

Many residents have already relocated to other more peaceful parts of the state, leaving the town hugely socially lifeless and commercially incapacitated.