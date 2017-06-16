Behold, Nigeria’s Most Reputable Personalities

Global performance reputation management consulting agency, Reputation poll international, has announced its inaugural list of 100 most reputable people on earth that have amassed high reputation across the globe for themselves through their works and achievements, eight of whom are Nigerians. They include:

(1) Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adebayo is a Nigerian Pastor, he was ordained the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in 1981, taking over from Papa Akindayomi who had died the previous year.

(2) Bishop Oyedepo:

Bishop David O. Oyedepo is a Nigerian Christian Preacher, Author and Architect, the founder and presiding Bishop of the mega Church, Faith Tabernacle in Otta, Ogun State and Living Faith Church World Wide also known as Winners Chapel.

Oyedepo is the Senior Pastor of Faith Tabernacle, a 50,000 seat church auditorium, reported to be the largest church auditorium in the world by Guinness Book of world records.

(3) Emir Sanusi

Emir Lamido Sanusi, also known as Emir Muhammadu Sanusi 11, is the emir of Kano Emirate serving since 8th June 2014. He was crowned the Emir of Kano after the death of his grand uncle, Ade Bayero who died on 6th June 2014.

(4) Pastor Anenche

Pastor Paul Enenche is a Nigerian Doctor and a Minister of God. He is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel centre with headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

(5) Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a Nigerian writer of novels, short stories and non-fiction. In 2008, she was awarded a Mac Arthur Genius grant. She was described in The Times Literary Supplement as “The most prominent of a procession of critically acclaimed young Anglophone authors (that) is succeeding in attracting a new generation of readers to African literature”.

(6) Dr. Okonjo-Iweala

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian politician. She served two terms as finance minister of Nigeria (2003-2006, 2011-2015) and was previously Managing Director of the World Bank (2007-2011). She currently chairs the board of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Risk Capacity (ARC). She is also a Senior Adviser at Lazard.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is renowned as the first female and African descent to contest as a candidate for the presidency of the World Bank group in 2012.

(7) Oby Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili is a Nigerian Chartered Accountant, she was also co-founder of Transparency International, serving as one of the pioneer directors of the global anti corruption body based in Berlin-Germany. She served as federal minister of solid mineral and then as minister of education during the second term presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo.

(8) Akinwunmi Adesina

Akinwunmi Adesina is the president of the African Development Bank (AOB). He previously served as Nigeria’s minister of agriculture and Rural development, until his appointment as minister in 2010. He was vice president of policy and partnerships for the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). In 2015, he was elected as the President of the African Development Bank (ADB). He was the first Nigerian to hold the post.