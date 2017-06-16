Airline Suspends Operations At PH Airport

An airline operating at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa; the AZMAN Air Services Limited, has temporarily suspended flight operations at the airport.

The Tide gathered that the Airline did not operate at Port Harcourt airport throughout the period of closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja between February, March and April 2017 due to rehabilitation of the runway.

The airline, after the resumption of flight operations at the Abuja Airport, did not however resume operations at Port Harcourt Airport, as it was gathered that their planes are on maintenance abroad.

Between that April 19th when the Federal Government announced the re-opening of the Abuja Airport, and the end of last month, May 2017, there was no trace of flight operations by the AZMAN airline for which airport users have raised questions as to the state of flight operations by the airline.

However, when The Tide visited the operational office of the airline at the Port Harcourt Airport, to ascertain the current state of affairs, the Station Manager of the airline, Mr Nuhu Gwarzo, was said to be away from Port Harcourt on an official engagement, while other staff of the company were seated at their duty posts.

Source at the office told The Tide that flight operations were going on in other places, apart from the Port Harcourt Airport, and that most of their flights were used to airlift passengers to Saudi-Arabia for pilgrimage.

The source also explained that workers were being paid their salaries, even though there was no flight operations, adding that the management is working hard to ensure that operations resume in second week of July.

It would be recalled that AZMAN Air Services began operations in December, 2016 during the Christmas season at the Port Harcourt Airport.

Corlins Walter