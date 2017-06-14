‘Jesus Christ’s Death Brought Mankind Joy, Peace’

The death of Jesus Christ on the cross has made it possible for Christian faithful to know God personally, experience love, joy and peace of God.

This was contained in an 11- point communiqué issued at the end of the first session of the eighth synod of the Diocese of Niger Delta North held at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Rumueme Deanery in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Synod upheld that the Cross of Jesus Christ is the symbol of the Christian Faith and the instrument of suffering, death, reconciliation and glory.

The 5- day Synod which was presided over by Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta and Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North, Most Rev. Ignatius O.C. Kattey, congratulated the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for the successful celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the creation of the State. Kattey also commended the Governor on his giant development strides especially in the areas of the judiciary, road construction, health, education and the construction of an Ecumenical Centre, including the establishment of a Trust Fund for the welfare of Christian leaders in the state.

The communiqué signed by Kattey who was president of Synod and the Chancellor of the Diocese, Sir Emeka Ichoku, requested the federal government to urgently attend to the issues of poor economy, unemployment, ethno-religious conflicts, high inflation, unbearable power outage and the menace of Fulani herdsmen.

The Synod also encouraged the federal government to accept the clarion calls for fiscal federalism, devolution of power and resource control. Speaking during a thanksgiving service last Sunday to mark the end of the Synod, Governor Nyesom Wike urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rivers State Chapter to start making use of the newly commissioned ecumenical centre in Port Harcourt adding that barely two weeks of his handing over, the place was still not occupied.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of award of Icon on Diligent Service and Exemplary Leadership by the Nigerian Muslims and Christians Youths Forum for Peace and Unity, Obafemi Awolowo Legacy Award by the Yoruba Youth Assembly and Award of Excellence as an Icon of Hope/Lover of Evangelism by the Anglican Corpers’Fellowship of Nigeria of the Province of Niger Delta on Kattey.

The theme of the Synod was “The Cross Of Jesus Christ”.