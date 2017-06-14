Don’t Relocate, Wike Tasks Shell …Assures Tight Security On Facilities

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on oil and gas multinational giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) not to relocate its headquarters and operational base from Port Harcourt, as government was ready to protect its assets.

While playing host to the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on SPDC Relocation, last Monday, in Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike insisted that there was no need for the SPDC to relocate out of Rivers State, as the action will negatively affect the economy of the state and Nigeria.

He said: “If anything happens here, it will have negative social implications. The relocation will not just be a loss for Rivers State; it will be a loss for Nigeria. The negative impact it will have on the Niger Delta and Nigeria will outweigh whatever challenges that Shell is facing”.

The governor said that his administration was always willing to take measures to ensure that businesses thrive in the state.

He told the House of Representatives committee that investments in the security framework of Rivers State led to the state not witnessing the sabotage of major national economic assets.

“I thank the Speaker of the House of Representatives and members of the Ad-hoc Committee on SPDC Relocation for taking measures to stop the relocation of SPDC”, the governor said.

Wike used the visit to debunk claims by the Ministry of Finance that they released N34billion to Rivers State Government as part of the Paris Club loan refund to states.

According to him, the Federal Government released N14billion as Paris Club loan refund to Rivers State, explaining that after protests that the state had been short-changed, the Federal Government released another N3billion to the state, totaling N17billion.

In his remarks earlier, Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on SPDC Relocation, Hon Ibrahim Isiaka, had said that it was necessary to stop the relocation of SPDC because of the effect it will have on the Niger Delta economy.

He said that the committee was set up following a motion moved by Hon. Kingsley Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency.

The federal lawmaker commended Wike for his developmental efforts that have transformed Rivers State.