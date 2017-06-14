CRSUBEB Inspects Schools, Projects

In its continuous effort to intensify supervision of both schools and projects under the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the board has embarked on a State wide inspection of both schools and projects code named ‘Operation show your lesson notes and show your project sites.’

The 4-day exercise which involved school by school inspection of teachers to determine their performance rate and visit of project sites to assess their level of completion and conformity with standards is taking place simultaneously across the 3 senatorial zones of the state.

Speaking during the exercise in Ogoja and Yala local government areas, the Executive Chairman SUBEB, Dr. Sephen Odey, said the exercise had become necessary to checkmate truancy, inactive teachers, and abandonment of projects amongst other excesses, which he said, would further improve the standard of basic education in the state.

He expressed his displeasure in the appearances and general attitude of pupils in some of the schools visited and commended others for their conducive learning environment and commitment of teachers.

While stating that teachers are nation builders, Dr. Odey urged them to live up to their responsibilities and take their jobs seriously.

According to him, “we want to raise pupils to be better citizens of our country and to be able to do this you have to put in your best. As teachers you must mould your pupils in character and in learning, teaching and learning is not one-sided, it must be holistic. You must develop their writing skills by teaching them speed and accuracy in writing, teach them how to read and also teach them to be morally upright and appear neat at all times,” he emphasized.

The SUBEB boss further advised pupils to take their studies seriously and to dress decently.

“Your ability to read and write is very important to us, you have to sit up and put in your best. You must also ensure that your uniforms are washed regularly”, he said.

Schools visited include: Special Education Centre, Igoli, Ogoja, St. Theresa’s Primary School, Ogoja, St. Eugene’s Primary School, Okenge, St. Benedicts Demonstration School II and Government Primary School, Ogboja, all in Ogoja local government area.

Others visited were: St Joseph’s Primary School, Okuku, Government Nomadic Primary School, Imaje, Yala, St. Peter’s Primary School, Ugaga, Holy Child Convent Ugaga, Army Children School, Imaje, all in Yala local government area.

The four-day exercise which started, Tuesday, 6th June, 2017 ended on Friday 9th June, 2017, while the board would continue its regular monitoring of schools and inspection of project sites.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar