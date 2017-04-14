Vulcanisers: Drivers Plan Sympathy Strike

Worried by the continued strike  action by vulcanisers in Rivers State, a group of commercial drivers known as the Association of Drivers’ Welfare, Rivers State have threatened to stage a protest to the Rivers State Government  House, Port Harcourt.
Chairman of the group, Mr. Isaac Lekia in a chat with newsmen,    at the Abali Park Port Harcourt, complained  that the  industrial  action by the vulcanisers was  putting  undue pressure on their business and causing them to lose money on daily basis.
Lekia,   recalled that the vulcanisers had been on strike since April 4, 2017, in reaction to the  activities of the special task force set up by the state government to implement the “Operation Leave the Road”, policy.
He said many of their members could no longer continue to do business and have had to abandon  their  vehicles on the   roadside  due to flat tyres.
While appealing  to the government to reconsider  the policy, Lekia stated that if the situation  continued, their  members would have  no other choice than to take to the streets  in solidarity  with the vulcanisers.
In a related development, the Beach Master, Bonny Marine Association, Mr. Henry Jumbo, has commended  the Rivers State Government  for fast  tracking  work on the Bonny Jetty.
Jumbo, who gave the commendation in an interview  with newsmen, noted  that with the current  pace of work at the construction  site, the jetty would be completed and ready for use by marine transport operators in less than  two months and called for support for the project and the developmental  activities  of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Tonye Nria- Dappa

