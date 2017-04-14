Vulcanisers: Drivers Plan Sympathy Strike

Worried by the continued strike action by vulcanisers in Rivers State, a group of commercial drivers known as the Association of Drivers’ Welfare, Rivers State have threatened to stage a protest to the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Chairman of the group, Mr. Isaac Lekia in a chat with newsmen, at the Abali Park Port Harcourt, complained that the industrial action by the vulcanisers was putting undue pressure on their business and causing them to lose money on daily basis.

Lekia, recalled that the vulcanisers had been on strike since April 4, 2017, in reaction to the activities of the special task force set up by the state government to implement the “Operation Leave the Road”, policy.

He said many of their members could no longer continue to do business and have had to abandon their vehicles on the roadside due to flat tyres.

While appealing to the government to reconsider the policy, Lekia stated that if the situation continued, their members would have no other choice than to take to the streets in solidarity with the vulcanisers.

In a related development, the Beach Master, Bonny Marine Association, Mr. Henry Jumbo, has commended the Rivers State Government for fast tracking work on the Bonny Jetty.

Jumbo, who gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen, noted that with the current pace of work at the construction site, the jetty would be completed and ready for use by marine transport operators in less than two months and called for support for the project and the developmental activities of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Tonye Nria- Dappa