UTME: Students Decry Registration Difficulties

Students preparing for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organized by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), have berated the management over the untold hardship experienced in the registration process so far.

The students said, JAMB was not fully prepared for the e-examination and its logistics before embarking on the projects.

They told The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt Wednesday, that the failure of the exercise was second to none, going by the level of stress recorded by the students.

A student, Ikechi Amadi, said that from all indications, the management of JAMB was not ready for a total e-registration exercise.

He said that the management should come clean and intimate the public about their handicap.

Amadi, regretted a situation where reasonable man-hour would be wasted within nearly two weeks in an attempt to scale the huddle of registration.

Another student from Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government, who refused to give his names, lamented how he wasted over N2000 to travel to Emarid College in Port Harcourt, Saturday to write JAMB Mock Examination which could not hold.

He said that the introduction of the meek aspect of the UTME was another proof that both e-registration and the examination proper would also fail.

The student pointed out that the only reason given for the postponement of the mock was a technical challenge, saying that the system should be returned to analogue.

Others pointed out that the involvement of the banks and Nipost was to complicate issues the more, while appealing for a better format that could hasten the process.

The Tide gathered that the 2017 UTME exercise may not hold next month as slated until all grey areas surrounding the system were removed.