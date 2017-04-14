Striker Hails Rivers Utd’s Crew Over Home Win

Rivers United striker, Emeka Ogbugh has hailed the technical input of the Pride of Rivers’ technical crew as the brain behind their 1-0 home win over Abia Warriors at the Yakubu Gown Stadium Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Ogbugh got the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after an infringement in the Umuahia side’s vital area and the ex-Heartland forward said that the tactics adopted by the Port Harcourt side made it impossible for their guests to dominate ball possessions let alone target a comeback after they went behind.

“We are back to our best after some rough patches. We knew we would bounce back and I am extremely happy to score against Abia Warriors judging by what they did to us last season. We will become unstoppable now having recovered from our slow start,” Ogbugh told Tidesports source.

The win moved Rivers United out of the relegation zone to 16th on the log with 21 points from 16 games.