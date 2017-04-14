…Says Sheriff’s A Mole Recruited By APC

By admin -
0
158
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (2nd right), his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo (right), leader of the International Church Impact Communion, Archbishop John Praise (2nd left) and other men of God after the courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom  Wike,  has declared  that despite the Federal Government’s sponsorship  of  Ali Modu Sheriff  to cause crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), the party will continue to wax stronger.
The governor  explained  that  the  Federal Government  is sponsoring  Sheriff  as a mole in the PDP because  of the destructive crisis that has engulfed  the All Progressive Congress (APC)  at the national level.
The governor,  who spoke at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt  yesterday,  after receiving 7,800 APC  decampees  who joined the PDP, noted that  the  machinations  of the Federal Government  against the  PDP  will fail.
He said; “Sheriff is a mole of the APC who is being sponsored by the Federal Government.  They are sponsoring Sheriff because of the crisis  in the APC “.
He charged PDP  members to relax  and wait for God’s  intervention.
Wike said  that Rivers State  has witnessed  mass execution  of  pro-people  projects despite the deliberate  ploy of the APC and Federal Government  to  distract his administration.
He said: “The APC has nothing to tell Rivers people on why they should  remain in that party. After two years, there is no single Federal Government project  in the state”.
Wike  said that the defection of APC members to the  PDP  signals the death of the political party in the state because it was founded on falsehood  and deception .
He said: “We were looking for our brothers, they were kidnapped through lies and deceit. We prayed for our brothers  to return,  and today, they are back.
“Our brothers and sisters  from the APC  have returned  at a time when  the administration has started direct empowerment  of the people.  Everybody who has returned has equal  rights with older members  of the party.”
The governor  advised party leaders  at all levels  to accommodate the new members, saying that inclusive  politics should be embraced across the board.
He reiterated  his assertion  that the Inspector-General of Police  plotted to assassinate him, pointing out  that  the actions of  the  police chief exposed him.
On the 2019 General Elections, Wike  stated that the plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission  (INEC)  to rig in Rivers State will fail.
He stated that only card readers should be  used for the 2019 elections, saying that  any gap for INEC  to use manual  accreditation  would lead to the manipulation of results.
Also speaking, former acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said that Rivers State is  a PDP state.
He state that the mass defection  of APC members was due to outstanding performance of the governor.
Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, said that  this was the first batch of  defectors, adding  that  in two weeks,  another  set  of  APC  members will defect to  PDP .
Leader of the APC  Decampees, Chief Glory Emeh said that the APC  has been  decimated due to  the  performance of the governor.
He said, of the  84 leaders  in  APC  in Rivers State, more than half have defected to the PDP
He said the remaining  half, have already  resolved to defect.
Highpoint  of  the  event was the match  past by the decampees from 20 local government areas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR