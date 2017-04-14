…Says Sheriff’s A Mole Recruited By APC

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that despite the Federal Government’s sponsorship of Ali Modu Sheriff to cause crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), the party will continue to wax stronger.

The governor explained that the Federal Government is sponsoring Sheriff as a mole in the PDP because of the destructive crisis that has engulfed the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the national level.

The governor, who spoke at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt yesterday, after receiving 7,800 APC decampees who joined the PDP, noted that the machinations of the Federal Government against the PDP will fail.

He said; “Sheriff is a mole of the APC who is being sponsored by the Federal Government. They are sponsoring Sheriff because of the crisis in the APC “.

He charged PDP members to relax and wait for God’s intervention.

Wike said that Rivers State has witnessed mass execution of pro-people projects despite the deliberate ploy of the APC and Federal Government to distract his administration.

He said: “The APC has nothing to tell Rivers people on why they should remain in that party. After two years, there is no single Federal Government project in the state”.

Wike said that the defection of APC members to the PDP signals the death of the political party in the state because it was founded on falsehood and deception .

He said: “We were looking for our brothers, they were kidnapped through lies and deceit. We prayed for our brothers to return, and today, they are back.

“Our brothers and sisters from the APC have returned at a time when the administration has started direct empowerment of the people. Everybody who has returned has equal rights with older members of the party.”

The governor advised party leaders at all levels to accommodate the new members, saying that inclusive politics should be embraced across the board.

He reiterated his assertion that the Inspector-General of Police plotted to assassinate him, pointing out that the actions of the police chief exposed him.

On the 2019 General Elections, Wike stated that the plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig in Rivers State will fail.

He stated that only card readers should be used for the 2019 elections, saying that any gap for INEC to use manual accreditation would lead to the manipulation of results.

Also speaking, former acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said that Rivers State is a PDP state.

He state that the mass defection of APC members was due to outstanding performance of the governor.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, said that this was the first batch of defectors, adding that in two weeks, another set of APC members will defect to PDP .

Leader of the APC Decampees, Chief Glory Emeh said that the APC has been decimated due to the performance of the governor.

He said, of the 84 leaders in APC in Rivers State, more than half have defected to the PDP

He said the remaining half, have already resolved to defect.

Highpoint of the event was the match past by the decampees from 20 local government areas.