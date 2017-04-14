RVHA Moves to Check Destitutes

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) say it will revisit the state’s Social Rehabilitation Law to check the increasing population of both beggars and persons living with disabilities on the streets of Port Harcourt and its environs.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani who disclosed this, Tuesday, during the Assembly’s interactive session with Saint Andrew Anglican Church Mile I, Diobu Port Harcourt, decried the influx of insane persons and criminals into the city.

The speaker, who was accompanied by Hon. Victor Ihunwo representing Obio/Akpor Constituency III, and Adonye Diri, representing Opobo/Nkoro Constituency, at the interactive session urged the church to use the Easter period to pray fervently for the state and its leadership to overcome forces that are inimical to the ongoing developmental strides in the state.

Acknowledging the developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the state, Ibani assured that churches across the state would not be left out of the dividends of democracy.

He commended the church delegation led by the Vicar Ven. Boma Briggs for realizing the importance of the legislative arm in the development of the society.

The speaker also lauded the church for appreciating Governor Wike’s outstanding performance, saying that truth, in most cases, hardly arrives at its destination early.

Remarking that, God sent Governor Wike to Rivers’ people, he noted that in less than two years the governor has virtually changed the face of Rivers State in terms of developmental projects.

On the spate of criminal activities around the church premises, the speaker said the assembly would liaise with the security agencies to ensure a conducive environment for worshippers around the area especially, during the celebrations.

Ibani assured the church of his support for its upcoming harvest saying that he will continue to work for God who delivered him as member and speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Enoch Epelle