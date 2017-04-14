Runtown Buys N150m Lambogini Gallard

Nigerian multinational artiste, Douglas Jack Agu has increased his number of prestigious automobiles as e recently acquired a new white Lambogini Gallard valued at N150 million with his name on the car plate number.

The Enugu State born artiste popularly known as ‘Runtown’ was born on August 19, 1989 and his genres of music include Hip-Hop, RnB, reggae and Rap. After relocating from Enugu to Lagos with Phyno in 2007, he started doing underground collabos with artistes like J. Martin and Timaya.

In 2008, he partnered with Phyno to form a record label called ‘Penthauz’ during which he released his first two singles: “party like it’s 1980 and ‘activity pikin.’ He collaborated with Davido on his song ‘collado’ which brought him more attention. Few months later he signed a multi million naira contract with Eric Manny Entertainment owned by Prince Okwudili Umenyiora, the CEO of Billy Motors.

He released his first album ‘Runtown,’ produced by soge in 2007 His 2010 single titled “forever’ has a video directed by Ivan Edd Films in 2012 where he featured Jamaican/American singer, Laza Morgan. Since then he has recorded other exploits in the music industry with numerous awards to his credit which include: Best Collabo of the Year, BET 2014, Next Rated Act, Headies 2014, Best Pop Artiste, NEA 2015, Artist of the year, City People Entertainment Awards 2015 among others.