RSG Assures Improved Security On Waterways

The Rivers State Government has acquired gunboats and other security gadgets that would be rightly deployed to ensure safe travels on the state’s waterways.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Bonny Island following a recent boat mishap, which claimed seven lives, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, stated that his administration was committed to the safe all-year round marine transport.

Represented by the Commissioner of Transport, Deacon Akie Dagogo Fubara, the governor added that the construction of the Bonny/Bille/Nembe Jetty by his administration was also targeted at improving safety and security on the waterways.

He said that the security of lives on the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route remains a top priority, which the administration has been addressing.

While describing the boat mishap as tragic and painful, Wike commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones.

The governor said that marine transport safety does not just end with wearing of life vests, but in ensuring that boats are certified to be sea-worthy, the drivers are well trained and operators avoid sailing during turbulent weather conditions.

He said the Transport Ministry was investigating to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the accident to forestall a future occurrence.

According to him, a committee has been set up to investigate the accident, stressing that it’s report would be submitted in two weeks.

Earlier, the Bonny Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Simeon Hart, had given an account of the accident.

In their response, a leader in the Testimonial Bible Church, Mr. Ouda Rheem, thanked the governor for his commitment to marine transport safety.