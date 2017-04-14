Renewed Cult Clashes Claim 12 In Andoni

Over 12 persons are now feared dead in Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers State in a renewed spectre of cult clashes involving Icelanders and members of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND).

The Tide learnt that the clashes , which started in Ataba community with the killing of two brothers in the early hours of Sunday, have spread to more communities in the area.

Some of the communities affected are Asarama, Egbormung, Obiama, Oronija Ungenda, Isiodum and Oyorokoto.

The Tide also learnt that some of the communities have been deserted by their inhabitants for fear of further invasion by the suspected cult groups.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview with The Tide, yesterday, the public relations officer of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said that a crack team has been deployed to the troubled communities to check further attacks by the cultists.

Omoni, who said that he could not confirm the number of casualties, also said that some arrests have been made, but did not disclose the number of those in police net.

He urged those fleeing the communities to return home as the police were determined to restore normalcy to the area.

However, efforts made to reach the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Andoni Local Government Area, Chief Allen Jonah Abi proved abortive.

Meanwhile, a former Commissioner for Works in the state, Engr Sampson Ngerebara, has condemned the renewed cult clashes in Andoni.

Ngerebara, who spoke to newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt, also called for the drafting of the federal taskforce on anti-cultism to Andoni.

The former commissioner who said that it was a taboo for an Andoni man to take the life of a fellow Andoni man, called on both the traditional rulers and the political class in the area to do more to stem the rising cases of cult-related violence in the area.

He also advised Andoni youth involved in the crisis to sheath their sword as Andoni will never gain anything from cultism and violence.