Registrar Explains High Survey Fees

The Registrar, Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SUCON), Mr Suleiman Hassan, has attributed the high fees charged by surveyors to the quality of their work.

Hassan told newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday that surveyors’ professional competency and experience make them highly expensive in the light of their numerous challenges.

He said that surveyors’ fees are always exorbitant in the construction industry because they are unwilling to compromise quality.

According to him, the end results of the services surveyors render to their clients more often than not encourage stakeholders in the construction industry to engage true professionals rather than quacks.

“The issue of charges depends on what you want to achieve, if you patronise a professional surveyor in view of the high charges you can always go back to him or her to ask questions.

“You are also sure if anything goes wrong there is always a place you can take him to, you can report him but if you patronise a quack the day he gives you your work plan he will leave that place, you won’t see him again.

“People that charge you higher are always ready to give you more; the issue of charges depends on how informed your client is.

“If I pay you small money it is for that service delivery you cannot come back to me later to either consult or ask questions and with this, you will find out that you have been short-changed.

He said that the council was doing its best to flush out quacks in the profession despite all the challenges, adding it will not rest on its oars until the menace of quackery has been brought under control.

The Tide source reports that land surveying in Lagos now costs as much as between N350, 000 and N650, 000 depending on location or site to be surveyed.

In Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Ikeja and Papa, land surveying which used to cost N300, 000, is now going for N1million.

In Somolu, Alimoso, Mushin, Agege, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Lagos Mainland, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Areas, where formerly pegged surveying cost of N180, 000 has now been hiked to N650, 000.

Hassan also identified paucity of fund as a major challenges hindering the effectiveness of the council to ensure physical monitoring and evaluation of its members and profession which is part of its mandate.

The registrar further said insufficient funding had limited the council’s ability to establish more zonal offices that will help in coordinating its activities.

“The major challenges facing the council are the issue of finances, because there are things that we need to do which proper funding has hindered us from doing.

“For example, we need to be on ground in every state to have our offices for effective monitoring, and effective evaluation of our members.

“We have offices in some states but it is not enough, we need more zonal offices,” he said.

The registrar said that the council was contemplating collaboration with other stakeholders to make sure registered surveyors adhere strictly to the code of conduct of the profession by doing the right things.