Pirates Kill Two Soldiers In Bayelsa Waterways

Two soldiers attached to the Joint Military Force (JTF) in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe, died in a gun duel with sea pirates last Wednesday, an official has confirmed.

The soldiers were part of a team dispatched in response to a distress call on an attack by pirates operating in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa, Spokesman for JTF, Maj. Abubakar Abdulahi, confirmed, yesterday.

Three members of the team also sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving medical attention, Abdulahi told newsmen in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He described the incident as sad but added that efforts were on to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Sadly, our troops deployed at Creek 6 Houseboat in Cawthorne Channel while responding to a distress call of sea robbers’ attack around Ijawkiri general area, engaged heavily armed sea robbers.

“Unfortunately, two gallant soldiers exhibited highest point of patriotism by paying the supreme price while three others sustained gunshot injuries.

“Effort is on-going by the JTF to track and apprehend the criminals,” Abubakar said.

He also said that troops of Joint Operation Delta Safe on patrol around Iyalama Adama axis of Rivers State last Wednesday discovered and destroyed 13 illegal refineries.

He said that no arrest was made as the operators fled before the troops got to the site.

The attack on the military is coming barely 72 hours after last Tuesday’s attacks on a police check point and a patrol team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) along the Kolo Creek area of Bayelsa State.

The suspected armed bandits had killed one NSCDC operative, and cart away some riffles belonging to the men of the police force in the twin attacks.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, has met with heads of other sister security agencies in the state, to brainstorm on ways to create new synergy to prevent crime in the state.

Present at the meeting held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Yenagoa, were heads of the various security outfits, including the Air force, Operation Delta Safe, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Prison Service (NPS), and Department of State Service (DSS).

Speaking at the meeting, Amba called on the sister security outfits to work as a team to reduce crime and consolidate on the gains so far recorded in the state.

He also appealed to the sister agencies to complement one another in the course of policing the state.

Amba said by collaborating, the sister agencies would help promote peace, unity and progress.

He noted that through effective synergy among the security organisations, crime rate has decreased in the state.

He lauded the security chiefs for sustaining peace and unity in the state, and called for greater cooperation to secure the state.