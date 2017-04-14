We love to see Nigerians make us proud and we came across the exciting news of Nigerian International Model, Mayowa Nicholas who won the Elite Model look Nigeria in 2014, has been announced as the new face of Calvin Klein underwear.
The new campaign was made known by Beth Model Management who took to their instagram to share this news. Mayowa Nicholas who is signed to Elite Model Management became the first Nigerian to feature in a Dolce and Gabbana campaign for their Fall/Winter 2016 campaign and in 2017 she snagged a look book feature for Dolce and Garbana’s Spring/Summer 2017 look book presentation.
Nigerian Becomes Face Of Calvin Klein Underwear
