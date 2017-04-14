Legendary Nigerian highlife music maestro, Tony Grey is dead. Born over 60 years ago, the ‘Ozimba’ Exponent was very popular in the Nigerian highlife music clan particularly in the old Bendel State now Edo and Delta States where he held sway in the early 70s and 80s.
The veteran highlife signer who hails from Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State had been ill and needed money to be flown abroad for treatment of diabetes and prostate cancer until his death on April10, 2017 in Warri, Delta State.
Tony Grey will be remembered for his numerous contributions towards the growth and development of highlife music in Nigeria. Some of his popular hit songs are “she is my Love,” “My Message,’ ‘Come Back love’ among others. May his soul rest in peace, Amen!
Nigeria Loses Highlife Great, Tony Grey
Legendary Nigerian highlife music maestro, Tony Grey is dead. Born over 60 years ago, the ‘Ozimba’ Exponent was very popular in the Nigerian highlife music clan particularly in the old Bendel State now Edo and Delta States where he held sway in the early 70s and 80s.