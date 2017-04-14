N’Delta Activist Alerts On Imminent Earthquake

The Niger Delta region may be prone to earthquake and other natural disasters sequel to the constant oil exploration activities in the area.

This was the projection of a renowned Niger Delta crusader, Rev Sokari Soberekon, when he spoke in an interview with newsmen, in Port Harcourt, recently.

He said that the incessant oil exploration in the region has so far exposed it to danger, thereby placing the lives of the people at risk.

Soberekon, who is also known as Niger Delta Strong Man, said until the trend was checked, the people may not escape the occurrence of natural disasters, including earthquakes, tremors, among others.

He further lampooned the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), over what he described as unprofessional and primitive approach to emergency control.

The Senior Advocate of Niger Delta (SAND), regretted that the agency does not have any fire stations and ambulances at strategic points in the oil-rich region to respond to any emergencies.

He pointed out that fire and emergency kits that meets international standard must be provided by NEMA at each state capital in the Niger Delta area to respond to distress and disaster situations.

Another way to solve the puzzle in the region, he said, is to grant the people the request to manage their resources, Soberekon argued.

He also blamed part of the nagging situation in the area on the law suit lost against the then Governor of Mid-Western State, Prof Ambrose Ali, when he filed a suit against ex-President Shehu Shagari on the need to grant oil derivation to the people of Niger Delta.

On his reaction to Vice President Yemi Osibanjo’s vision for espoused during his recent visit to the region, Soberekon, said such was coming too late, hinting that the only solution now was resource control and self-determination to the zone.

Soberekon, one of the founding fathers of the old Rivers State, also argued for restructuring of the country, adding that self-determination was the only sure way to end the Niger Delta crisis, and fix the development deficit in the region.