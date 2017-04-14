Nasarawa FC Lordson Out Against Rivers United

The Solid Miners’ idfielder has ruled himself out of their first round concluding fixture against the Port Harcourt side.

Nasarawa United mid-fielder Ichull Lordson has ruled himself out of the Solid Miners’ last game of the league’s first round against Rivers United to enable him recover fully from the knee injury he sustained just about the time he was about returning to the pitch from malaria bout.

Lordson has missed over seven matches this term and he has revealed that he won’t still be part of their last home game against Rivers United which has been postponed indefinitely as a result of the Pride of Rivers’ continental assignment with Rayon Sport of Rwanda this weekend.

“I won’t be available for our next league game against Rivers United because I still need sufficient time to fully recover and I am not match fit presently. I know they will do well without me as they have done in previous matches that I missed. I will be back better during the second round by God’s grace,” Lordson told Tide Sports source.

The former Warri wolves and ABS player will hoping that his return will spark off a positive turnaround in the Lafia side by the time the second round starts.