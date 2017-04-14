Lawyer Writes Davido Over N7.5m Debt

Davido might claim he has N30 billion in his bank account, but the reality is that he is owing a card dealer Mr. Anekwu Chika Valentine of Prestige Auto Net Limited. The sum of N7.5 million over a Mercedes Benz GLE 450 Automobile he bought last year worth N53 million.

According to media report, Davido paid the sum of N28.6 million when he took delivery of the car and later paid N17 million, meaning he has N7.4 debt hanging on his head. The dealer gave him 7 days ultimatum to pay up or face legal action in court.

Mr. Anekwu has already contracted a Lagos lawyer from W. K. Shettu legal firm to assist him recover the debt. A letter of instruction from the firm states that the law firm will take 10 per cent of the sum owed by Davido if it is recovered.

The report further states that on February 10th, 2017, Davido issued two Zenith Bank cheques for N10 million and N1.4 million respectively, but they were not honoured by the bank and giving a dud cheque is a criminal offence punishable by a two year jail term.