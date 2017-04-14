Emeh Assures Defectors Of Accommodation

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who recently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State have been assured of accommodation in the administration of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

A former Commissioner for Transport and ex Chief of Staff, Government House, Rivers State, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, gave the assurance when he received the APC New Generation group from Emohua Local Government Area of the state ,who paid him a visit in Port Harcourt to declare for the PDP.

Emeh described Governor Wike as a kind-hearted leader with elastic capacity to accommodate all persons irrespective of when they joined him.

Emeh told the defectors that the key to success and reward in the administration of Governor Wike was hard work, urging them to put in their best to ensure that the current government succeeds in providing the social and physical infrastructures required to enhance the quality of life of Rivers people.

Earlier in her speech, the leader of the delegation Miss Assurance Olomi said they had been working with Chief Andrew Uchendu for some time but found that there is no hope for them in the APC, hence their resolve to decamp to the PDP through Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, in order to support the visionary administration of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.