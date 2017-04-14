Easter: FG Declares Today, Monday, Public Holidays

As Christians all over the world mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Federal Government has declared today, and Monday, 17th April, 2017, as public holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Muhammadu Maccido.

The Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living, and through this, contribute to unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Dambazau further urged Nigerians to co-operate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari, in his sustained efforts to build a strong and virile nation.

Meanwhile, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered the deployment of 40,000 personnel for the Easter celebration across the nation.

Gana, while felicitating with the Christian faithful, urged them to lead exemplary life preached by Christ, who sacrificed himself for the sins of all.

The NSCDC boss reiterated that fasting period as observed by Christians before the Easter was a time meant for the atonement of sins, alms-giving, reconciliation, tolerance and making peace with one another in ensuring lasting peace and harmony in the society.

He, therefore, advised that Easter festivity should not be seen as a time of merriment and fun fare alone but should be seen as a time of tolerating one another, irrespective of religious differences.

Gana disclosed that apart from the deployment of personnel, sniffer dogs, specialised units, such as CBRN, Special Force, Counter-Terrorism, Ambulances, and Surveillance team are to be deployed in strategic areas, and urged Nigerians to cooperate with security operatives to ensure hitch-free Easter celebrations.