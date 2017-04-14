CTC Boss Pledges Cooperation With Bolo Monarch

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daisy Odoalaka Tamunoene has promised to cooperate with the newly Installed Amanyanabo of Bolo Kingdom, His Royal Highness, King Frank Acheseinimie Micah, Bolo Luka Vlll.

Tamunoene made this known in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the burial of the late Monarch of Bolo Kingdom, HRH King Caleb Agundu Abolo, Bolo Luka Vll, at Bolo last Saturday.

The council boss who said she would always consult the Amanyanabo on chieftaincy and security matters in the area expressed joy over the peaceful burial of late King Abolo describing him as peace-loving.

Tamunoene advised the people of Bolo community and Ogu/Bolo in general to work with the new king to move the local government area forward.

In his remarks, the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko lX described the late Bolo Luka Vll as a humble man who believed in truth, unity, and justice, while wishing the new Bolo monarch happy reign.

Meanwhile, the newly coroneted king of Bolo Kingdom, HRH King Frank Acheseinimie Micah, Bolo Luka Vlll has promised to sustain the legacies of his predecessor.

He sued for peace to take the community to greater heights.

Collins Barasimeye