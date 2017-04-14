CLO Tasks FG On Airports Dev

Civil Liberties Orgnisation (CLO), has urged  the Federal Government not to  play politics with the development of airports, but should show real commitment on the issue.
Vice Chairman of the Rights Group, Engineer  Ifeanyi Ude, who disclosed this to newsmen in an interview at the  Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday, said that much needed to be done by the government  at the nation’s airports, as compared to what  obtains in the developed countries of the world.
Federal Government abandoned airport development projects to states, the rights activist opined that the Bayelsa airport project was left and that the state government took over the project development.
According to him, the Bayelsa State government, under the leadership of Barr Seriake Dickson, took over the completion of the run-way project and other infrastructure at the airport.
“This is not  good enough  for the  Federal government  to leave such  project  to  state  government where  the airport  is  located,  even with  their  lean resources.
“It will be a heavy burden  on the state  governments to begin to carter  for what  the Federal  Government was supposed to do, even now that  we are talking  about  recession, where states find it difficult to  pay salaries”, he said.
On the current  economic  issues in the country, Ude  posited that the economic  rights of  Nigerians are being  trampled  upon by the  present  government, adding that the change  clamoured  for was on the negative, and urged government to give chance to youths empowerment and employment.

 

