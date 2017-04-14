CLO Tasks FG On Airports Dev

Civil Liberties Orgnisation (CLO), has urged the Federal Government not to play politics with the development of airports, but should show real commitment on the issue.

Vice Chairman of the Rights Group, Engineer Ifeanyi Ude, who disclosed this to newsmen in an interview at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday, said that much needed to be done by the government at the nation’s airports, as compared to what obtains in the developed countries of the world.

Federal Government abandoned airport development projects to states, the rights activist opined that the Bayelsa airport project was left and that the state government took over the project development.

According to him, the Bayelsa State government, under the leadership of Barr Seriake Dickson, took over the completion of the run-way project and other infrastructure at the airport.

“This is not good enough for the Federal government to leave such project to state government where the airport is located, even with their lean resources.

“It will be a heavy burden on the state governments to begin to carter for what the Federal Government was supposed to do, even now that we are talking about recession, where states find it difficult to pay salaries”, he said.

On the current economic issues in the country, Ude posited that the economic rights of Nigerians are being trampled upon by the present government, adding that the change clamoured for was on the negative, and urged government to give chance to youths empowerment and employment.

Corlins Walter